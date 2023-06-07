Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County goalkeeper Nick Townsend has been capped six times by Antigua and Barbuda

Newport County goalkeeper Nick Townsend has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The Antigua and Barbuda international joined the Exiles in August 2018 after being released by Barnsley.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan said: "Nick was desperately seeking to be the club's number one throughout last season, we gave him that opportunity and he's been fantastic.

"We gave him an early (contract) offer and in turn got an early reply."