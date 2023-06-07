Last updated on .From the section Football

Serhiy Rebrov guided Al-Ain to the league title in 2021-22 but they finished runners-up this season

Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov has been named Ukraine head coach.

The 49-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 75 games for Ukraine between 1992 and 2006, has signed a three-year contract.

He replaces Ruslan Rotan, who was appointed interim boss after Oleksandr Petrakov's departure in January.

Rebrov, Ukraine assistant coach from 2010 to 2011, has also managed Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros and, most recently, Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine face Germany in a charity match on 12 June before Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia on 16 June and and Malta on 19 June.

A club record £11m signing in 2000, Rebrov played 60 games for Tottenham between 2000 and 2004, then 27 in a one-season spell at West Ham.