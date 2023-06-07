Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic managerial latest

Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca remains a major contender to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic - but Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna could also come into the equation. (Daily Record) external-link

Ian Maxwell is not worried Scotland boss Steve Clarke could be tempted back into club football after being linked with the vacant Celtic post. (The Scotsman) external-link

Bodo Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, one of the favourites to succeed Postecoglou at Celtic, has dismissed speculation linking him with the Ajax job. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes the strength of the squad and their healthy finances mean the club are in a powerful position as they seek a new manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says Celtic would be "mad" to approach Jesse Marsch as their new manager. (Football Scotland) external-link

Coach John Kennedy has told Celtic's hierarchy he wants to join Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Celtic have lost an "exceptional manager" in Postecoglou. (Glasgow Times) external-link

The rest of Wednesday's gossip

Brighton are among a host of clubs in England and Germany considering a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Daily Record) external-link

New Tottenham boss Postecoglou is set to spark a £20m Europe-wide scramble to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a target for Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former player and coach Kevin Thomson says he has spoken to Rangers' new CEO James Bisgrove and manager Michael Beale over a potential return to Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Thomson has also opened up on his relationship with former Hibernian manager John Collins. (Daily Record) external-link

SFA chief executive Maxwell says the shelving of a fifth-tier Conference League to accommodate B teams from Celtic, Rangers and Hearts highlights the difficulty in satisfying the interests of all 270 clubs in the country's pyramid. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is keen to seal a reunion with former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen are interested in a loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish, who had a successful spell on loan at Hibernian. (Press & Journal) external-link

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes has dropped another hint he is poised for a move to Rangers with a social media post suggesting he is heading for Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has vowed to maximise impact of his transfer budget - by signing players he can make even better. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Hibernian keeper Kevin Dabrowski is set to become Raith Rovers' latest summer signing. (The Courier) external-link