Scottish football gossip: New Celtic manager - Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca, Steve Clarke, Kjetil Knutsen, Jesse Marsch
Celtic managerial latest
Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca remains a major contender to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic - but Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna could also come into the equation. (Daily Record)
Ian Maxwell is not worried Scotland boss Steve Clarke could be tempted back into club football after being linked with the vacant Celtic post. (The Scotsman)
Bodo Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, one of the favourites to succeed Postecoglou at Celtic, has dismissed speculation linking him with the Ajax job. (Football Scotland)
Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes the strength of the squad and their healthy finances mean the club are in a powerful position as they seek a new manager. (Daily Record)
Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says Celtic would be "mad" to approach Jesse Marsch as their new manager. (Football Scotland)
Coach John Kennedy has told Celtic's hierarchy he wants to join Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Daily Mail)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Celtic have lost an "exceptional manager" in Postecoglou. (Glasgow Times)
The rest of Wednesday's gossip
Brighton are among a host of clubs in England and Germany considering a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Daily Record)
New Tottenham boss Postecoglou is set to spark a £20m Europe-wide scramble to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a target for Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas. (Daily Mail)
Former player and coach Kevin Thomson says he has spoken to Rangers' new CEO James Bisgrove and manager Michael Beale over a potential return to Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Thomson has also opened up on his relationship with former Hibernian manager John Collins. (Daily Record)
SFA chief executive Maxwell says the shelving of a fifth-tier Conference League to accommodate B teams from Celtic, Rangers and Hearts highlights the difficulty in satisfying the interests of all 270 clubs in the country's pyramid. (The Scotsman)
Dundee United managerJim Goodwin is keen to seal a reunion with former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne. (The Courier)
Aberdeen are interested in a loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish, who had a successful spell on loan at Hibernian. (Press & Journal)
Midfielder Jose Cifuentes has dropped another hint he is poised for a move to Rangers with a social media post suggesting he is heading for Glasgow. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has vowed to maximise impact of his transfer budget - by signing players he can make even better. (Press & Journal)
Former Hibernian keeper Kevin Dabrowski is set to become Raith Rovers' latest summer signing. (The Courier)