Ross McCroruie began his career at Rangers and joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2020

Bristol City have signed defender Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Championship club, with an option for a further 12 months.

He played 41 games in 2022-23, scoring five goals, as the Dons finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

"There is ambition at the club to progress, and for myself, it's a new challenge and I think it's a good fit," McCrorie told the Robins website.

"The team is aggressive, plays on the front foot and I like playing in a team that plays that way - it was a big factor in coming to the club."

Bristol City finished 14th in the Championship last season, 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

McCrorie is their second summer signing following former Queen's Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie.

He received his first call-up by Scotland on Monday and has flown out to join the squad for training in Spain before Euro qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.