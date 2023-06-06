Close menu

Karim Benzema agrees to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad after Real Madrid exit

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments426

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema will play in the Fifa Club World Cup for his new club in December

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid.

French striker Benzema, 35, won 25 trophies - including five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas - in 14 years with Madrid but they agreed to let him leave his contract a year early.

He scored 354 goals for Real, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who hit 450 Real goals, plays for another Saudi club, Al-Nassr.

"It's a good league and there are many good players," said Benzema. "Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.

"I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project."

Al-Ittihad are managed by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Benzema played 648 times for Real after his 2009 move from Lyon and scored with his last touch for the club, netting a penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao before being replaced.

On Monday it was announced Al-Ittihad were one of four leading Saudi Arabian clubs to be taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are another, and so are Al-Hilal, who have been strongly linked to Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi this summer.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

427 comments

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:48

    Governments, FIFA, UEFA etc need to step in here. Making £345 MILLION in just TWO seasons...kicking a ball around in an uncompetitive non-league in Saudi...is completely immoral & leaves a bad taste in the mouth so-to-speak. What will they pay Messi?! A billion for 2 years? How can paying this money be justified in this world..for players retiring to a league nobody watches globally..just wrong!

    • Reply posted by Jac, today at 19:55

      Jac replied:
      came on here to say literally the same thing 👍Love me footie but this is just not normal.

  • Comment posted by WG, today at 19:35

    One word - Greed.

    The Saudi Arabia money regime in sport is becoming very worrying..

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:43

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yep completely agree with you. It's actually sick.

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 19:43

    Breaking NewS - Premiership , spanish league, Italian league , French league and German league merge with Saudi league.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:47

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      At least the Premier League hasn't sold out then. Just the Scott's...phew!

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:59

    Benzema has been a huge fan of Al-Ittihad since he was a boy...

    • Reply posted by Ezekiel of Chelsea, today at 20:40

      Ezekiel of Chelsea replied:
      Yes ..he has been dreaming of this move since he was a kid

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 19:53

    Absurd money the Saudi Royal family act like they own the oil, they have siphoned all that wealth for the Al-saud tribe while the masses of people suffer in poverty.
    😡

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:55

      Justfacts replied:
      Yes ex Chelsea owner did similar for Putin to fund a war.

  • Comment posted by SOH, today at 19:38

    I thought it was against FIFA/EUFA rules to have vested interest in more than one club in the same league. The insurgence of oil sponsored acquisitions around Europe is a step along the road to ruin for the game as we know and love it.

    • Reply posted by OutsidersPOV, today at 20:10

      OutsidersPOV replied:
      Also, if the price of oil is deemed too low, the OPEC cartel can decide to cut production to raise the price per barrel. Need funds for a new player? Make the public pay more at the pump.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 19:34

    Nothing but contempt for any player who sells his soul to play in Saudi, no matter what their age or situation.

    • Reply posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 19:36

      Socialism is the only answer replied:
      What about a club or clubs?

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 20:11

    Must be going for the booze, bikini babes and the massive LGBT Street parties

    • Reply posted by Smoking_Gun, today at 20:39

      Smoking_Gun replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:33

    Is he allowed to play on the PGA tour during the off season?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:50

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No, the LIV Golf league.

  • Comment posted by Pwill, today at 19:54

    Saudi football = the next Chinese football

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 20:34

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I wonder what they’ll do when the oil dries up?

  • Comment posted by Ian Hall, today at 19:40

    Simply embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:49

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Why? He's now back end of 30's. He's had a long illustrious career winning everything at Madrid. Why not use the twilight years to cash in big on fools willing to allow him to. If he was 29 fair enough but he's not. I think a lot of hypocrites on here would do it given the chance

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 20:52

    Which will come first, the European Super League or a Super League in Saudi where all the European domestic league "superstars" will be offered considerably more money?

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:37

    Go on Kane, you know you want to join him!

    • Reply posted by lodo, today at 20:57

      lodo replied:
      i would go there made for life two seasons over there

  • Comment posted by carrot , today at 19:39

    If not for FFP these players would just joined Newcastle. Same owner as three top Saudi teams, no FFP over there so they can pay what they want.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 20:00

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      No FP over there let alone FFP.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 20:12

    What is remotely edifying about this? It’s transactional and cynical - ridiculous sums of money exchanged for the players who can best execute the sports-washing agenda of these oil-rich paymasters. For anyone who knows the soul of football, this is nothing of the soul of football.

    • Reply posted by sumomaster, today at 21:08

      sumomaster replied:
      what soul? football is a game...you watch it and leave it behind you once it's done

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:34

    MONEY MONEY MONEY!!

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 21:02

    The new MLS, where aged footballers go to get a final big payday to top up their pension fund

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 21:50

      lee roy replied:
      Yet nobody criticised the mls for throwing money at ageing players.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 20:07

    Kerrrrchiiiing!

  • Comment posted by LFC FOREVER, today at 19:43

    haha lol greedy

    • Reply posted by me, today at 19:49

      me replied:
      How is he greedy, they offered him a dumb amount of money to join. He's 35 career finishes in 2 - 3 years why would he not take there money, like others have said won nearly everything.

      More of a good business choice.

  • Comment posted by tysonjohn, today at 20:01

    Why not? Good for him.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 21:32

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Americans paid Pele, Best etc.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport