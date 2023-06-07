Close menu
Europa Conference League - Final
FiorentinaFiorentina1West HamWest Ham United2

Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen goal decides Europa Conference League final

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Fortuna Arena

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments1371

Jarrod Bowen scores the winner
Jarrod Bowen's winner was his 13th goal of the season for West Ham

West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.

The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game - and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.

The match was settled in the most dramatic manner.

Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence.

The England man ran free, steadied himself, then beat Pietro Terracciano with a calm finish to thrill the Hammers fans - who were far greater in number than the 5,000 tickets they were allotted - and send manager David Moyes running down the touchline to celebrate the first major silverware of his career.

It mean captain Declan Rice, in probably his final game for the club, emulated club greats Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by leading the club to glory. Moore captained West Ham to the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup and Bonds led them to the FA Cup in 1975 and 1980.

The victory also seals a place in next season's Europa League and means European football for the third year running for the first time in the club's history.

Jubilation for West Ham

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for West Ham in the 62nd minute

The manner of victory could not have been any sweeter for West Ham.

Whilst Nayef Aguerd took time out to console Morocco team-mates Sofyan Amrabat at the final whistle, the celebrations of the Premier League team were something to behold.

From 18-year-old forward Divin Mubama, who played no part, to Moyes himself, finally a trophy-winner after such a long career in management, all joined in joy, leaping around trying to take it all in.

There will be an unwanted post-script as Uefa is bound to come down hard on the Hammers for the unwanted first-half scenes that left Biraghi playing with a bandage round his head for the last hour of the contest and forced the club to condemn those responsible.

Fiorentina's Biraghi was hit in the head by an object thrown from the West Ham end

However, that is for another day.

The reaction from the pitch and the stands at the final whistle give a lie to anyone who feels this tournament is beneath them and should give hope to Aston Villa, England's entrants next season.

At the centre of it all was Rice. There was no thought of his future as he lapped up the adulation of the fans who have followed his journey from rising academy star to full England honours.

West Ham wouldn't be denied

West Ham manager David Moyes celebrates with player Declan Rice
West Ham boss David Moyes won his first major trophy as a manager

Some West Ham fans must have thought they had won it when Benrahma coolly drove home his spot-kick after the video assistant referee intervened to rule Biraghi had handled Bowen's header.

But the loss of Kurt Zouma to injury just before Benrahma scored disrupted West Ham's rhythm and after Nicolas Gonzalez had provided the knockback, Bonaventura's excellent control and shot was too good for Alphonse Areola, preferred in goal to first-choice Lukasz Fabianski and maintaining his 100% appearance record in the competition.

Areola had been fortunate to escape conceding the opener in the final minute of the opening period when he failed to get down to a Christian Kouame header, which bounced off a post and fell kindly for Luka Jovic.

Areola should have kept out Jovic's header, which was straight at him. Instead, he fumbled it over the line. The Frenchman was hugely relieved to see the offside flag raised, a decision confirmed by VAR. Jovic got an accidental boot in the face from Tomas Soucek instead and had to be replaced at the break.

The game didn't really develop any momentum as too many players exaggerated non-existent fouls, which made it a tough evening for Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande, much as it was for Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final seven days earlier.

Grande did keep command of the contest, rightly booking Benrahma for diving at one point.

In the end though, all this was a footnote.

Bowen scored. West Ham got their trophy and Rice got to lift it.

Player of the match

BowenJarrod Bowen

with an average of 8.50

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Terracciano
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4MilenkovicBooked at 75mins
  • 16RanieriSubstituted fordos Santos de Pauloat 84'minutes
  • 3Biraghi
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 34S AmrabatBooked at 85mins
  • 38MandragoraBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBarákat 90+3'minutes
  • 22González
  • 7JovicSubstituted forMendonça Cabralat 45'minutes
  • 99KouaméSubstituted forSaponaraat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Saponara
  • 9Mendonça Cabral
  • 11Ikoné
  • 15Terzic
  • 23Venuti
  • 28Martínez
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 32Duncan
  • 42Bianco
  • 72Barák
  • 77Brekalo
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 61'minutes
  • 27AguerdBooked at 53mins
  • 33Emerson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenBooked at 90mins
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 22BenrahmaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forOgbonnaat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 24Kehrer
  • 62Potts
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
17,363

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  5. Booking

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).

  7. Post update

    Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Igor Julio (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Michail Antonio.

  11. Post update

    Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fiorentina. Antonín Barák replaces Rolando Mandragora.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).

  15. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá with a through ball following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Igor Julio (Fiorentina).

Comments

Join the conversation

1380 comments

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:03

    Absolutely Delighted for David Moyes!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      shows what happens when u stick with the manager 💪

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 22:05

    You watch the reaction of the manager, players and fans there, and tell me this cup doesn't mean anything...
    They've beaten a huge variety of teams on the way, so nothing but huge congratulations - from a slightly jealous Liverpool fan 😎

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:06

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Same here(from a disgruntled but finally relieved Bayern fan)

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:04

    ROBBIE SAVAGE IS THE MOST ANNOYING COMMENTATOR OF ALL TIME

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 22:07

      big nolte replied:
      You ain't wrong there 😂

  • Comment posted by Xray Spex, today at 22:03

    Congrats West Ham

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:09

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this confirms west ham are bigger than arsenal

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 22:04

    And yet they’ve STILL won more trophies than Tottenham despite finishing lower than them.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:05

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      You love to see it.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:03

    Congratulations west ham from a Liverpool red 👍

    • Reply posted by exeter_monk, today at 22:08

      exeter_monk replied:
      It doesn't need a liverpool fan getting involved.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:04

    Toon fan here well done THE IRONS

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:12

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Good on West Ham to win first major trophy since 1980, it’s been a very long time. Wishes from a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Meatballz , today at 22:05

    Well done the hammers 🔨 and David moyes 👏

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 22:10

      Youwhat replied:
      You can't begrudge DM some success. Thoroughly deserved for sticking at West Ham and for West Ham sticking with him.

  • Comment posted by Stop wait and go, today at 22:04

    well done West Ham

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:10

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Nicely done West Ham, worthy champions.

  • Comment posted by RiversOwn, today at 22:05

    Congrats WHU, Enjoy the night and ignore anyone that tries to make light of this trophy. Excellent cup win. CFC fan.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 22:13

      Youwhat replied:
      Moves and Bowen in West Ham folklore.

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 22:07

    David Moyes. A proper football man. Very pleased for him.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:12

      finnharpsman replied:
      That is nonsense. A proper soccer man would not send out a team to park the bus year after year.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:04

    Well done to West Ham and Moyes!
    Eight English teams in Europe next season, brilliant!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:11

      David replied:
      Yes eight English teams. And NO spuds or Chelsea, replaced by us (toon), Brighton and Villa.
      Well done hammers.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 22:04

    The hammers bring in some silver.

    Congratulations West Ham.

    • Reply posted by Wookie, today at 22:14

      Wookie replied:
      Lock up your cats Prague, Kurt Zouma is out celebrating tonight

  • Comment posted by Chemenefrega, today at 22:05

    Fantastic result. Well done West Ham. So pleased for David Moyes too. Enjoy!! (a Liverpool fan).

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Bravo West Ham!
      East London will celebrate tonight, while north and west London keep very quiet.