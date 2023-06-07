Match ends, Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2.
West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.
The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.
It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game - and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.
The match was settled in the most dramatic manner.
Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence.
The England man ran free, steadied himself, then beat Pietro Terracciano with a calm finish to thrill the Hammers fans - who were far greater in number than the 5,000 tickets they were allotted - and send manager David Moyes running down the touchline to celebrate the first major silverware of his career.
It mean captain Declan Rice, in probably his final game for the club, emulated club greats Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by leading the club to glory. Moore captained West Ham to the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup and Bonds led them to the FA Cup in 1975 and 1980.
The victory also seals a place in next season's Europa League and means European football for the third year running for the first time in the club's history.
Jubilation for West Ham
The manner of victory could not have been any sweeter for West Ham.
Whilst Nayef Aguerd took time out to console Morocco team-mates Sofyan Amrabat at the final whistle, the celebrations of the Premier League team were something to behold.
From 18-year-old forward Divin Mubama, who played no part, to Moyes himself, finally a trophy-winner after such a long career in management, all joined in joy, leaping around trying to take it all in.
There will be an unwanted post-script as Uefa is bound to come down hard on the Hammers for the unwanted first-half scenes that left Biraghi playing with a bandage round his head for the last hour of the contest and forced the club to condemn those responsible.
However, that is for another day.
The reaction from the pitch and the stands at the final whistle give a lie to anyone who feels this tournament is beneath them and should give hope to Aston Villa, England's entrants next season.
At the centre of it all was Rice. There was no thought of his future as he lapped up the adulation of the fans who have followed his journey from rising academy star to full England honours.
West Ham wouldn't be denied
Some West Ham fans must have thought they had won it when Benrahma coolly drove home his spot-kick after the video assistant referee intervened to rule Biraghi had handled Bowen's header.
But the loss of Kurt Zouma to injury just before Benrahma scored disrupted West Ham's rhythm and after Nicolas Gonzalez had provided the knockback, Bonaventura's excellent control and shot was too good for Alphonse Areola, preferred in goal to first-choice Lukasz Fabianski and maintaining his 100% appearance record in the competition.
Areola had been fortunate to escape conceding the opener in the final minute of the opening period when he failed to get down to a Christian Kouame header, which bounced off a post and fell kindly for Luka Jovic.
Areola should have kept out Jovic's header, which was straight at him. Instead, he fumbled it over the line. The Frenchman was hugely relieved to see the offside flag raised, a decision confirmed by VAR. Jovic got an accidental boot in the face from Tomas Soucek instead and had to be replaced at the break.
The game didn't really develop any momentum as too many players exaggerated non-existent fouls, which made it a tough evening for Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande, much as it was for Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final seven days earlier.
Grande did keep command of the contest, rightly booking Benrahma for diving at one point.
In the end though, all this was a footnote.
Bowen scored. West Ham got their trophy and Rice got to lift it.
Player of the match
BowenJarrod Bowen
Fiorentina
Avg
- Squad number34Player nameS AmrabatAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number1Player nameTerraccianoAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number5Player nameBonaventuraAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number2Player nameDodôAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number4Player nameMilenkovicAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number3Player nameBiraghiAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number16Player nameRanieriAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number98Player nameIgor JulioAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameGonzálezAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number72Player nameBarákAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number9Player nameArthur CabralAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number99Player nameKouaméAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number38Player nameMandragoraAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number8Player nameSaponaraAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number7Player nameJovicAverage rating
5.02
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.12
Line-ups
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Terracciano
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4MilenkovicBooked at 75mins
- 16RanieriSubstituted fordos Santos de Pauloat 84'minutes
- 3Biraghi
- 5Bonaventura
- 34S AmrabatBooked at 85mins
- 38MandragoraBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBarákat 90+3'minutes
- 22González
- 7JovicSubstituted forMendonça Cabralat 45'minutes
- 99KouaméSubstituted forSaponaraat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Saponara
- 9Mendonça Cabral
- 11Ikoné
- 15Terzic
- 23Venuti
- 28Martínez
- 31Cerofolini
- 32Duncan
- 42Bianco
- 72Barák
- 77Brekalo
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Aréola
- 5Coufal
- 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 61'minutes
- 27AguerdBooked at 53mins
- 33Emerson
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenBooked at 90mins
- 11Lucas Paquetá
- 22BenrahmaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forFornalsat 76'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forOgbonnaat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Kehrer
- 62Potts
- 72Mubama
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 17,363
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Booking
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).
Post update
Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Igor Julio (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Michail Antonio.
Post update
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Antonín Barák replaces Rolando Mandragora.
Post update
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 1, West Ham United 2. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Igor Julio (Fiorentina).
