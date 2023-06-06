Fiorentina v West Ham United

Europa Conference League final: West Ham boss David Moyes on biggest moment of career

West Ham boss David Moyes says Wednesday's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina will be the "biggest moment of my career".

The Hammers are bidding for a first trophy since the 1980 FA Cup, while Moyes has never won a major competition.

There will be 4,890 West Ham fans in Prague's 19,370-seater Fortuna Arena.

"Whether you're an experienced manager or a young one, sitting here for a final is the pinnacle," said Moyes.

"Hopefully this is just the start for us. I'm enjoying this one and enjoying the moment with everybody."

There will be live commentary of the 20:00 BST kick-off on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Moyes has been a manager since 1998 and his main silverware has been the 1999-2000 third-tier title with Preston and 2013 Community Shield at Manchester United.

"This is the biggest moment of my career. To be a football coach for as long as I have been must mean I'm doing something right," the Scot said.

"There are a lot of very good coaches out there but, for those young coaches, they have to see if they can do 20 or 25 years in the business."

West Ham have won as many games in the Europa Conference League (13/14) as in all their domestic games (13/42) this season. They finished 14th in the Premier League.

If they beat Fiorentina, they will be in next season's Europa League - otherwise they will not be in Europe.

"I think if we said this at the start of the season, people wouldn't have believed it," said Moyes about being in the final.

"It's a big achievement to get through to a European final. It's not easy to get all the way through and we've been competitive. It's a great achievement for all the players and the next part is to see if we can go on and win it.

"This competition has been so good for us. The squad and players have really enjoyed it and I think the results and performances in the Europa Conference League speak for themselves."

The game is being played at Slavia Prague, the former club of West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal and midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Soucek said: "When I realised a year ago that the final was in Prague, for me it was like 'we need to go there'.

"We are here, in the Eden Arena in Prague, and I can connect my two teams who I love together. Tomorrow is the chance to lift the trophy here. For me, it would be so special.

"It will help me because I will feel at home, the locker room I know, the pitch I know. I have been here many times.

"West Ham have a great history but we can do even better to get a trophy for this club. We want to do it for the West Ham fans."

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and lost the Coppa Italia final to Inter Milan.