Ffion Morgan scored eye-catching goals against Southampton and Charlton during the 2022-23 season for Bristol City

Wales international forward Ffion Morgan has signed a new two-year deal with Bristol City.

The Robins won promotion to the Women's Super League last season, in a campaign where Morgan scored five goals and assisted three more in 22 appearances.

The 23-year-old has 19 Wales caps and was part of the Bristol City academy and has had spells with Cardiff City, Coventry United and Crystal Palace.

"Signing a new deal was an easy decision for me," Morgan said.

"Since returning to Bristol City two years ago I've thoroughly enjoyed my football and feel like I've developed really well as a player, which is so important.

"Winning the Championship title was an incredible moment for everyone involved and we want to carry that feeling into next season because we know it will be a real challenge, and one I'm really excited for."