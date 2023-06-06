Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill began his managerial career in 1997 with Cheltenham Town

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has left the League One club after two and a half years in charge.

The 58-year-old was appointed in November 2020 and guided Town to 12th in 2022-23, the club's best finish for five seasons.

Cotterill missed the second half of the 2020-21 campaign after spending 33 days in hospital with Covid-19.

Shrewsbury was his ninth managerial job, with Burnley, Birmingham City and Stoke City among his former clubs.

BBC Radio Shropshire reported last week that Cotterill was set to leave the club after choosing to depart and his exit was confirmed in a brief statement on Tuesday.

"Steve Cotterill has left his post as first-team manager," it said. external-link

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Chairman Roland Wycherley said: external-link "From time-to-time circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions."

He added: "Going forward, be assured that management structures and new football strategies are already in place - the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months."

Cotterill's departure comes a month after chief executive Brian Caldwell also left.

"The club has lost a good guy. I will miss him without a shadow of a doubt," Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire at the time.

"When I came here two and a half years ago, the chairman said he wanted me and Brian to work closely together - and we did just that. He was very supportive, especially when I had Covid."