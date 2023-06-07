Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Leah Williamson played for Arsenal against Colchester in 2010

Colchester United are to relaunch a women's team after a 10-year absence.

The original Colchester United Ladies was formed in the early 1990s and reached the second tier of the English game, but folded in 2013.

Creating the new team follows 18 months of work by the club's Community Foundation to establish a development pathway for women and girls.

The U's plan to run four open training sessions for any interested players, the first one on 21 June.

And the new team will play in Essex County Women's League Division Two in 2023-24.

"Creating a complete and sustainable pathway for all women and girls within our community has been one of my biggest goals throughout my time working for the foundation," said CUCF development officer Niamh Gamble.

"We have so many talented young girls within our pathway, and I am so pleased that we are now able to provide them with the opportunity to represent Colchester United to the highest level possible."

The club say there has been a surge of interest in women's grassroots football since the Lionesses won the European title last summer.

"Colchester United are passionate about providing equal opportunities to all, and we hope that the reformation of our women's team is another step towards that mission," a statement added.