Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joely Andrews scored twice for Glentoran at the Brandywell

Glentoran opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 6-0 win over Derry City at the Brandywell.

Kerry Beattie and Joely Andrews both scored twice in an impressive first half.

Rachel Rogan netted a fifth after the restart and the striker added a sixth to round out the win.

The Glens are three points clear of Cliftonville, who have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Northern Ireland midfielder Andrews opened the scoring on 20 minutes when she met Emily Wilson's ball across goal.

Beattie, the top scorer in the league, added a second minutes later and Andrews netted in first-half injury time to make it three.

The fourth goal came a minute later when Beattie curled home from the edge of the area, and Rogan tucked home a fifth on 71 minutes before the substitute rounded out the win with 12 minutes to go.

Glentoran are unbeaten in eight matches, with their only draw coming agaist Cliftonville on Friday. Derry City remain bottom and are yet to win a game this season.