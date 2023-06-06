Jim Magilton spent 11 months as sporting director at Dundalk in 2021

Jim Magilton has been named the new manager of Irish Premiership club Cliftonville, with former boss Gerard Lyttle as his assistant.

Magilton takes charge at Solitude after Paddy McLaughlin left to join Derry City as assistant manager in April.

The 54-year-old, who won 52 Northern Ireland caps, has previously worked at Ipswich Town, the Irish FA, Dundalk and Melbourne Victory.

Lyttle was previously Cliftonville manager from 2015 to 2017.

Cliftonville finished fourth in the Irish Premiership last season and missed out on European football after losing to Glentoran in the play-off final.

Magilton is the third new appointment across Northern Ireland's top flight this week after Rodney McAree re-joined Dungannon Swifts after leaving Glentoran, while Warren Feeney took over the hot seat at the Oval.

'An honour to be Cliftonville manager'

As a player, Magilton made his debut as a 15-year-old for Lisburn Distillery and earned a move to Liverpool before a playing career with Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

He then spent three years as Ipswich manager, time with Queens Park Rangers, a year as Michael O'Neill's assistant at Shamrock Rovers, a stint with Melbourne Victory in Australia before joining the Irish FA as elite performance director in 2013, a role he would hold for seven years.

Magilton will be the Reds' first full-time manager and said it was "an honour to be appointed manager of a great club with such proud traditions".

"I'm very excited about the job and really looking forward to working with such a talented squad of players.

"A new manager coming in will always cast a fresh pair of eyes over things, but Paddy McLaughlin did a wonderful job at Cliftonville and I want to build on the successes that he had.

"It's such a competitive league and I want our fans to enjoy the brand of football that we will play. I want them to be proud of their team and I want them to play a role in helping us be successful.

"I may be new to the place but one thing I do know about the club is that a united Cliftonville is a strong Cliftonville, so having the manager, players, fans and everyone else behind the scenes all united and all pulling in the same direction from top to bottom can make us a real force in this league."

Magilton was be assisted by former Reds boss Lyttle, who departed his role as the Northern Ireland's Under-17s and Under-19s manager.

Former Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle returns to Solitude as Magilton's assistant

Cliftonville chairman Paul McKeown said Magilton's appointment was part of a "new approach" for the north Belfast club.

"I understand the frustration of some of our supporters in the time taken to appoint a new manager," he said.

"The process took longer than anticipated. However, it was important that options were explored, and we thank the many candidates involved throughout the process for their time and those who provided their knowledge and advice.

"It's clear that Jim fits the bill of what we were looking for in terms of a candidate with a background in the full-time game at the highest level.

"He was the club's top target for the position and we're very pleased to have made this appointment. As everyone involved in football knows, the close season passes in the blink of an eye and Jim is already working hard in the countdown to the new campaign, which will be here before we know it."