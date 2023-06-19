Last updated on .From the section French Ligue 1

Luis Enrique left his role as Spain boss after they were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16

French champions Paris St-Germain are close to appointing Luis Enrique as their new manager.

PSG have not yet confirmed the exit of boss Christophe Galtier, but it is widely assumed his spell at the club will come to an end this summer.

Galtier, 56, was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in July 2022 but fell short of expectations.

Luis Enrique has been linked with numerous jobs since leaving Spain after the World Cup in Qatar.

PSG turned to the 53-year-old after talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann ended without agreement.

Luis Enrique made his name as a player with Barcelona before becoming head coach at the Nou Camp between 2014 and 2017.

PSG are intent on resetting the club and trying to build a team rather than continuing the policy of signing a collection of expensive high-profile players, which has so far failed to deliver the Champions League success demanded by the club's Qatari owners.

Galtier made a strong start to life in the French capital, avoiding defeat in 22 games across all competitions, and PSG sat five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 when the season paused for the World Cup.

However, they lost nine times after club football resumed and limped over the line to finish just a point clear of Lens in the league, while exiting the Champions League in the last 16 to Bayern.