FAI Cup: Holders Derry City to face Athlone Town in first-round tie
Holders Derry City will host First Division outfit Athlone Town in the first round of the FAI Cup next month.
Athlone sit third in the First Division although they are 23 points adrift of runaway leaders Galway United and also 13 behind second-place Waterford.
Derry are now four points behind behind Premier Division leaders after Monday night's 4-1 hammering by St Pat's.
Tie of the round will be Dundalk's game with Shamrock Rovers while Bohemians will face Dublin rivals Shelbourne.
Shels were beaten finalists last November when Derry romped to a 4-0 triumph at the Aviva Stadium.
The first-round ties will be play on the weekend ending 23 July.
Ballybofey outfit Finn Harps have been drawn away against Dublin-based Leinster Senior League side Kilbarrack United with another Donegal club Cockhill Celtic taking on League of Ireland First Division side Bray Wanderers.
Sports Direct FAI Cup first-round draw
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry v Ringmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St Patrick's CYFC
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St Michael's v Waterford
Longford Town v St Patrick's Athletic
UDC v Cobh Ramblers