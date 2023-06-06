Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal has emerged as the man bidding to buy Wigan Athletic

Prospective Morecambe owner Sarbjot Johal has emerged as the man who is in talks about buying Wigan Athletic.

It came hours after two of the Latics' remaining three directors - Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann - said they were standing down due to the ongoing financial issues affecting the club.

Entrepreneur Johal, 21, has been in negotiations to buy Morecambe.

However, despite the English Football League inviting Johal to discus his proposed takeover of the Shrimps in February, the entrepreneur has so far not provided proof or sufficiency of funding to the standard required for the deal to be ratified.

BBC Sport understands there are other parties interested in taking over Wigan but Johal is currently the leading candidate.

Wigan only came out of administration in 2021 when they were taken over by a consortium led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

However, the Latics were late in paying wages several times this season and Al-Jasmi also missed a deadline to lodge money to cover June's wage bill.

It has resulted in Wigan being given two four-point deductions for next season, meaning they are currently due to start life back in the third tier on minus eight points.