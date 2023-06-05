Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Defender Dickie scored eight goals for QPR in his three years with the club

Bristol City have signed defender Rob Dickie from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old's deal runs until June 2026, with the option of a further year.

Dickie signed for QPR in 2020 and made 129 appearances for them, including 40 this season in all competitions.

"As soon as Bristol City showed interest, I was keen on the move - the club have shown real ambition for the season ahead." Dickie said external-link .

"I've had a brief look at the squad. There is a really good blend of youth as well as experienced players and with the Championship experience I've got, I feel as though I can really add to that and bolster the squad."