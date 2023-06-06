Last updated on .From the section Livingston

John Ward in 2018

Livingston have appointed John Ward as club chairperson and Dave Black as CEO.

Ward, who has been a sponsor, director and most recently a CEO at Livi, replaces Robert Wilson following his retirement.

Black takes over from Ward having worked as business development manager and head of commercial and media operations over the past three years.

"Having Dave managing the financials day-to-day will help us hugely," said Ward.

"I am delighted to remain involved as chairperson and will of course continue to remain on the board of directors as we seek to attract new talent and investment to the club."

Black commented: "I've been a Livingston fan since that first game back in 1995 and subsequently travelled home and away as a supporter ever since.

"I've been a mascot, I've been a ball boy, I've sold programmes, I've worked in the bar, I've ran the club shop, I've ran the supporters football team, I've helped run the supporters bus, I've been on the board of the supporters trust and, before it became my job, I was already running the club social media accounts. This club is my passion.

"I've taken on this role in spite of the legacy issues ongoing behind the scenes, which predate my involvement at the club, and I will review my situation if and when needed."

Manager David Martindale said both appointees "are fantastic assets to the club".