Ross McCrorie won 20 caps for Scotland at under-21 level

Uncapped Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has been called up to the Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.

McCrorie, 25, replaces Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and will join the training camp in Spain on Tuesday.

Liam Cooper, John Souttar and Nathan Patterson are absent with injuries but have not been ruled out.

Callum McGregor, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, Greg Taylor and Lewis Ferguson will assemble next week.

"Some of them just finished their seasons at the weekend," explained manager Steve Clarke to the Scottish FA's media channel.

"You're never going to get everyone together, but we have a number of players here and we can get on with some good work.

"It's more about getting into their minds and getting them switched back on to international football."

Three under-21 players are out in Spain to supplement the numbers; Rangers defender Leon King, Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and Bristol City forward Tommy Conway.

Scotland, who lead Group A after two wins, visit Norway on 17 June before hosting Georgia three days later.

Che Adams and Grant Hanley are both missing through injury for the double-header, with Souttar, and Kevin Nisbet recalled when Clarke announced his pool of players at the end of May.

On the inclusion of McCrorie, the manager explained: "Ross has good athleticism. He gets up and down the pitch, he's good in possession.

"He's started to play more in one position for Aberdeen rather than being moved around, so that gives him more continuity.

"He's been in the squad before and it's nice to have him back again."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).