Scottish FA scraps plan to vote on new fifth tier

Celtic and Rangers currently field B teams in the Lowland League, along with Hearts

Plans to vote on the introduction of a new fifth tier in Scottish football featuring top-flight B teams have been shelved.

Member clubs were due to have their say at the Scottish Football Association annual general meeting on Tuesday.

However, they have now been told there will be no vote.

Premiership sides Livingston and St Mirren are among several clubs to have publicly denounced the idea in recent days.

The proposed 10-team Conference League was for up to four B teams competing alongside Lowland and Highland League clubs in season 2024-25, in a stated bid to aid the development of young players.

The Conference League would have been positioned between League 2 and the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

At the moment, Colt teams from Celtic, Rangers and Hearts compete in Lowland League but cannot get promoted.

Last month, Aberdeen said the estimated £400,000 cost of running a B team meant they would not consider joining the proposed Conference League.

Partick Thistle, Morton, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South, Falkirk, Stranraer, Kelty Hearts, FC Edinburgh, Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion and Clyde have all criticised the plan, along with Lowland League outfits Berwick Rangers and Cowdenbeath.

Clubs received notice of the scrapped vote in a message on Monday that said the SFA board had "received a variety of feedback in respect of resolution 7 and has concluded that it would like to carry out further consultation in respect of a player pathway to ensure the best development opportunities for Scottish players within the football pyramid."