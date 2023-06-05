Last updated on .From the section Preston

Robbie Brady previously featured for Hull City, Norwich City, Burnley and Bournemouth

Preston North End winger Robbie Brady has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 31-year-old joined in the summer of 2022 and made 36 appearances during his first season at Deepdale.

"I'm delighted to get it done. I've had a great time at the club since I've been here," he told the club website.

"I'll be giving everything I have now to help the team push forward to hopefully put a better season."

Boss Ryan Lowe added: "Robbie has been a top professional to work with on a daily basis and has had some fantastic performances. The competition between him and Álvaro [Fernandez] for a place on that left hand side was tremendous last season.

"We feel he can give us a bit more going forward in terms of adding some goals and that'll be the aim for him this season."