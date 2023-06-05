Close menu

Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur should 'cash in' on striker for Ange Postecoglou rebuild

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments49

Tottenham Hotspur should "cash in" on striker Harry Kane to give incoming boss Ange Postecoglou a chance to rebuild the squad, says Micah Richards.

England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs' all-time top scorer with 280 goals - and has been their top scorer in each of the past nine seasons.

His contract expires next season and he has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"They're too reliant on him," said ex-England defender Richards.

Celtic boss Postecoglou has agreed to become the new Tottenham boss this summer, with the club's three-month search coming to an end after Antonio Conte's departure.

They finished eighth this season and will not be in Europe for the first time since 2009-10.

Asked what Postecoglou should do if Kane says he wants to leave, Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He's got to let him go. He's got to get as much money as possible for him and allow Spurs to rebuild their team.

"They're too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it's Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

"Something it's frustrating to watch because he's so good at number 10 but you want him further forward at number nine to cause more trouble but he's having to do everything by himself at times.

"I think it's time now. I'm sure Spurs fans would say 'you've given everything for us, let's get some money for him, just cash in now and start again'.

"Give the new manager some money to work with and let Kane go and really show everyone how good he is in terms of going to that next level."

If Kane stays at Spurs this summer, he could leave at the end of 2023-24 on a free transfer.

"What would you rather do? Get £100m this season or let him go for free next year?" said ex-Manchester City defender Richards.

Wolves defender Conor Coady, who was in England's World Cup squad with Kane, said: "I understand from his point of view [why he might want to go]. I don't know how Spurs would be happy letting Harry Kane go.

"For the club to say even with a year to go we'll see you, we'll find a way without you... what way is that?

"He's one of the best players in the world."

Kane has been continually linked to Manchester United, but 14-time European champions Real Madrid have just entered the mix.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving the club after 14 years and Kane tops their wanted list.

The fact Kane has not won a trophy is often used at a criticism of him, but if he leaves for Spain, it could end his chances of becoming the Premier League's top scorer.

He is on 213 Premier League goals, only behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer's 260.

"Especially with Benzema leaving, it's there for you," said Richards. "You can go to the most historic club in football, there's a space for you, you have to go. It's imperative for his career.

"He wants to be the all-time top Premier League scorer. But if he went to Real and won the Champions League, it's incredible. To win La Liga, he goes to a different level."

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 21:10

    Must be demoralising being the club and countries top scorer and winning nothing. You couldn't blame him for moving to a club that wins trophies.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:10

    If he wait's till next year, how large a signing on fee will his agent negotiate? He may be better off hanging on for 12 months. I suspect it'll be 8 figures before the . .

  • Comment posted by jb, today at 21:10

    Micha seems to forget how reliant all teams are on a star striker- Aguero, Shearer, Henry, Van Persie etc. Why do pundits think because it’s Tottenham and Kane, they should sell their best player?

  • Comment posted by s Ford, today at 21:10

    Richards is a clown, give him a re nose !

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 21:10

    Levy will ask a ridiculous price and they will laugh and walk away

  • Comment posted by The truth is out there, today at 21:09

    Suspect he will go but based on the last 2 years of shocking signings the money will be wasted so i hope the new manager has a lot more savvy than those since Poccintino

  • Comment posted by Ric Flair, today at 21:09

    Woooooooooooooo!

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 21:08

    Levy needs the money so he build mud hills for the monster truck races to be held at spurs stadium

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 21:07

    But Madrid dont want a Flat-track bully. Kane always goes missing in crunch games... He is levels below Benzema was - Real will not want Kane, he is ManU level !

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 21:07

    Comments like this highlight why most pundits are not being employed as managers or coaches.

  • Comment posted by jer, today at 21:07

    I also guess Madrid want to sell the dream and buy for less than 100m.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:06

    Will he be taking his medic with the magic sponge with him

  • Comment posted by jer, today at 21:06

    Think he won’t go Spain would be “like a foreign country”to him.

  • Comment posted by FJG, today at 21:05

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 21:04

    Harry’s not leaving, he’s still looking for that broken eyelash

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:03

    Everyone seems to ignore the fact that Mrs Kane - his childhood sweetheart- is expecting her fourth child. Good to to leave home/ hearth/ parents etc as well as iconic status at the Club that has nurtured and trusted him, made him super rich and a global icon ?
    Does he want to join the Harlem Globetrotters going anywhere for top dollar, or does he want to be the one club man ?cf Charlton, Haynes ?

    • Reply posted by jer, today at 21:09

      jer replied:
      Thought Charlton won something.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 21:02

    Not many English football players in the top flight.
    Hopefully he stays with Spurs, a proven goalscorer.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 21:02

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 21:01

    He's very overrated

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 21:03

      Get the miles in replied:
      At home in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 21:00

    Kane should jump the sinking ship

    • Reply posted by blue, today at 21:09

      blue replied:
      well he does dive a lot !!!

