McAree led Glentoran to victory in last month's Europa Conference League play-off final

Rodney McAree has returned as Dungannon Swifts manager just a day after his departure from Glentoran.

It was expected that McAree would be named as the successor to Dean Shiels after resigning as Glens boss.

"I'm delighted to be home at Stangmore Park - this opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I'm fortunate," he told the club website.

McAree, who guided Dungannon to a League Cup success in 2018, added that he "can't wait to get started

More to follow.....