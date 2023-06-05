Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sam Curtis and Derry midfielder Ben Doherty in a race for the ball at Richmond Park

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins apologised to the team's travelling fans after the 4-1 thumping by St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.

City stay second but now trail leaders Shamrock Rovers by four points.

"It's the most gut-wrenching night since I've taken over - it's well below par and unacceptable," said Higgins.

"We had travelling fans coming down in big number with people probably taking a day off work. We did them a disservice and we apologise to them."

The result means that the Candystripes are without a win in three games, while the home side have been the victors in their last four fixtures.

Derry and St Pat's are now level on points, with goal difference meaning City remain in second place.

In the first five minutes both sides had good opportunities to grab an early goal - St Pat's had the first attempt with Ben McCormack's strike denied by Brian Maher.

Derry defender Cameron Dummigan heads clear during Monday night's defeat by St Pat's

For the visitors, a well-timed pass by Ronan Boyce left Patrick McEleney in a dangerous position, but his resulting shot went wide.

Eoin Doyle connected with a great pass by McGrath before the striker outpaced the Derry defence and released a powerful strike which was just off target.

St Pat's opened the scoring on the 36th minute when Jay McGrath broke through midfield with his strike from 20 yards beating Maher, who made contact with the ball on its path to goal.

After they took the lead, the home side started to dominate with McCormack having a good opportunity shortly after the opener, but his effort from the edge of the box was just wide of the post.

Conor Carty then did well to dispossess Shane McElhenny in a dangerous position with Eoin Doyle latching onto the loose ball, leaving him one-on-one with Maher but his strike led to a comfortable save for the busy Derry stopper.

The Saints striker continued to test Maher, this time with a volley which sailed just over the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

At the start of the second half Chris Forrester's close-range shot was well saved by Maher with no one in a red and white shirt able to get to snap up the rebound.

The Dubliners doubled their lead after an accurate clearance by McGrath from inside his box put team-mate Doyle through on goal and he made no mistake, firing into the back of the net.

On the 65th minute Cian Kavanagh made it 2-1 after a clearance off the line caused a scramble in the box before substitute Jordan McEneff headed the ball towards the midfielder, who steered the chance in to the net.

However, it didn't take long for St Pat's to restore their two-goal advantage as, two minutes later, Forrester nodded Thijs Timmermans' looping corner into the bottom corner.

Substitute Mark Doyle added more misery to the deflated Derry side when he netted on 79 minutes, dispossessing Adam O'Reilly in the centre circle before pacing through midfield and slotting home with a cool finish.

"Up until 1-0 we were fine but from that moment on we lost our composure, we lost our discipline and it's unacceptable," added Higgins.

"Over the last couple of years we've had a good defensive record but we looked fragile - we need to eradicate all those errors and come back harder to beat."