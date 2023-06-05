Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sam Curtis and Derry midfielder Ben Doherty in a race for the ball at Richmond Park

Derry City are now four points behind Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers after a 4-1 thumping by St Patrick's Athletic.

Jay McGrath fired the Richmond Park hosts in front and Eoin Doyle doubled the advantage on 62 minutes.

Cian Kavanagh got one back against his former side three minutes later.

Chris Forrester restored the two-goal lead with a looping header before Mark Doyle made it 4-1.

The result means that the Candystripes are without a win in three games, while the home side have been the victors in their last four fixtures.

Derry and St Pat's are now level on points, with goal difference meaning City remain in second place.

In the first five minutes both sides had good opportunities to grab an early goal - St Pat's had the first attempt with Ben McCormack's strike denied by Brian Maher.

Derry defender Cameron Dummigan heads clear during Monday night's defeat by St Pat's

For the visitors, a well-timed pass by Ronan Boyce left Patrick McEleney in a dangerous position, but his resulting shot went wide.

Eoin Doyle connected with a great pass by McGrath before the striker outpaced the Derry defence and released a powerful strike which was just off target.

St Pat's opened the scoring on the 36th minute when McGrath broke through midfield with his strike from 20 yards beating Maher, who made contact with the ball on its path to goal.

After they took the lead, the home side started to dominate with McCormack having a good opportunity shortly after the opener, but his effort from the edge of the box was just wide of the post.

Conor Carty then did well to dispossess Shane McElhenny in a dangerous position with Eoin Doyle latching onto the loose ball, leaving him one-on-one with Maher but his strike led to a comfortable save for the busy Derry stopper.

The Saints striker continued to test Maher, this time with a volley which sailed just over the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

At the start of the second half Forrester's close-range shot was well saved by Maher with no one in a red and white shirt able to get to snap up the rebound.

The Dubliners doubled their lead after an accurate clearance by McGrath from inside his box put team-mate Doyle through on goal and he made no mistake, firing into the back of the net.

On the 65th minute Kavanagh made it 2-1 after a clearance off the line caused a scramble in the box before substitute Jordan McEneff headed the ball towards the midfielder, who steered the chance in to the net.

However, it didn't take long for St Pat's to restore their two-goal advantage as, two minutes later, Forrester nodded Thijs Timmermans' looping corner into the bottom corner.

Substitute Mark Doyle added more misery to the deflated Derry side when he netted on 79 minutes, dispossessing Adam O'Reilly in the centre circle before pacing through midfield and slotting home with a cool finish.