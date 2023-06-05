Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kristian Dennis helped Carlisle United win promotion to League One through the play-offs in his final game for the club

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Kristian Dennis from Carlisle United on a two-year deal after he turned down the offer of a new contract.

The 33-year-old joined Carlisle from Scottish side St Mirren in 2022 and made 65 appearances, scoring 23 goals.

Dennis scored a penalty in the shootout of their victorious League Two play-off final win against Stockport County.

"He comes in having scored 20 league goals and helping Carlisle to promotion," boss Ian Dawes said.

"I believe he can add the goals we lacked in the last campaign.

"He's one of only three players in League Two to score more than 20 goals last season and he also shares our mentality and desire to push for promotion this season."

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson added: "We offered Denno a one-year contract with a second year extension based on appearances, but he has chosen the security of a two-year deal.

"He played a big part in our success last season and we'd like to wish him all the best as he moves on to his new club."

