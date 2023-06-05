Close menu

Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham reach agreement with Celtic boss to become their new manager

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become Tottenham's new manager on a two-year contract.

The Australian, 57, has just finished his second season at Celtic, leading them to the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble this term.

Spurs have been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte's exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge.

The final elements of the deal are being finalised before an announcement.

Athens-born Postecoglou's only experience in Europe before joining Celtic in 2021 had been a spell in charge of Greek lower league side Panachaiki in 2008.

He has won the Australian title with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar, Japan's top flight with Yokohama F Marinos and also led the Australian national team to victory at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Postecoglou takes over a Tottenham side who finished eighth in the Premier League and face a first season without European football since 2009-10.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

138 comments

  • Comment posted by Feldybhoy, today at 17:19

    Bug*er, really liked big Ange, not just the football but a really decent bloke as well. No doubt spurs will chew him up and spit him out.

    • Reply posted by SammyB, today at 17:26

      SammyB replied:
      Nothing de ent about him.

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 17:19

    The cheap option. At least Levy won't have to break the bank to pay him off when he's sacked around December.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 17:23

      Footy_fan replied:
      Agreed. There is a difference in being a big fish in a Mickey Mouse league vs excelling in one as competitive as PL

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 17:23

    Career suicide.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:29

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      From winning league titles to struggling to finish in the top six, what was the man thinking?
      He must be a sucker for failure.

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 17:21

    He'll need to be a miracle worker to get a trophy out of that club.
    I'm sure that what Levy is expecting.
    It'll end in tears.
    It's Spurs.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What is he getting himself into?

      Hope it works out for him, but not holding my breath.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 17:24

    Sad to see him go.
    He's walking away from a club of supporters who adore him into a club of supporters who'll mock him if he doesn't hit the ground running. It's a tough gig for him - he leaves with our love and best wishes. Thanks for the memories Ange ⚽💚🤍💚🍀

    • Reply posted by rammy nozzer, today at 17:26

      rammy nozzer replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by David Reid, today at 17:25

    Why leave Celtic for Spurs they are not any bigger just play football in a bigger league

    I wish him all the best but would have liked him to stay to see how he would do in Europe

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 17:27

      Eddy replied:
      £££££££

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 17:25

    Ange has made a big mistake - yes more money but to a car crash football club. If he was going he should have waited for a decent club. Most of his time will be dealing with behind the scene chaos rather than creating a decent team.

  • Comment posted by Postman Plod Viz Legend, today at 17:22

    I think this could be a really good appointment for four reasons. Firstly he wants to join us and doesn't consider it to be 'beneath him'. He plays an attractive brand of football and knows how to win trophies. He's also not too high profile and just gets on with the job. As we're not in Europe next season he will have tine mould the team and we won't be in the news all the time. I'm optimistic.

    • Reply posted by Bob P, today at 17:26

      Bob P replied:
      Well put. And he was Brighton's first choice when Potter left, and they seem to have the Midas touch.

  • Comment posted by heezamrchief, today at 17:25

    Big Ange might have succeeded in a lesser league, but he still succeeded. He now goes to a bigger league...but with a lesser team. Good luck to him, he came across very well up in Scotland, even the Rangers fans didnt hate him, which is a compliment in itself.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 17:25

    Should have stayed at the bigger club.
    It's a poisoned chalice taking on the spurs job.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 17:25

    I feel sorry for the players he brought to Celtic from the Far East, where is his responsibility to thrm?

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 17:26

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      They are Professionals, they make their living by playing football, not hanging o the coat tails of their manager.

  • Comment posted by rammy nozzer, today at 17:21

    Poisoned chalice that job

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 17:22

    An unknown quantity infant ways. He has an excellent record. But it remains to be seen how he fares in the Premier League. With respect, the level in Australia and in Scotland isn't comparable.

    • Reply posted by Plain aim, today at 17:24

      Plain aim replied:
      Sorry. Predictive text!
      . . . . quantity in many . . .

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:24

    I hope he's got his penthouse on a very short-term lease....🙄

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 17:22

    To be fair he was only about 5th choice 😅

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 17:24

    Have Premier club owners not learned that success in Scotland means absolutely squat? Love to be proved wrong, I just can't see it

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:28

      Jimmy replied:
      Hope Spurs go down. Would love it in fact. Dire club

  • Comment posted by RedZetter7, today at 17:23

    Good luck young man
    Take it you didn't look at the average tenure of a Spurs manager under Mr Levy in recent seasons. Just hope the fans get behind you and give you time to change things round.

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 17:19

    Silly decision for him. Even worse when they sell Kane

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:25

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Really? I'd take the payday. Why not?

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 17:21

    After last season performance if Kane goes and we are not relegation fodder as was our form in the last two months, I will be happy. We really do need to start again with a new defence and a decent mid field player. Good luck to our new manager. You will need it with Levy.

    • Reply posted by And so, today at 17:25

      And so replied:
      And a new owner

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:23

    Ange should have stayed put a Celtic. Much bigger club than Tiny Totteringham.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 17:26

      Eddy replied:
      Not financially I’m afraid. He will be paid tons more and have tons more to spend

