Pompey women compete in the National League Southern Premier, the third tier of English women's football, and ended their 2022-23 campaign in fourth place

Portsmouth say that new investment in their women's team will allow the club to offer players semi-professional contracts for the first time.

Pompey, who play in the third tier of English women's football, are being integrated alongside the men's team before the 2023-24 season.

"This commitment is monumental," head coach Jay Sadler told the club website. external-link

"Our vision is to compete at the highest level and this support will provide a foundation to achieve that."

Portsmouth women finished their latest National League Southern Premier campaign in fourth place, six points adrift of champions Watford, who went on to win promotion by beating Northern Premier winners Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

The changes mean Sadler's side - who will come under the ownership of Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company - will be able to access additional support at the club and there are plans for at least two fixtures to be played at Fratton Park next season.

New chair of Pompey women Jane Eisner believes the move will help the club retain and attract new players looking to progress to the next level.

"It's an honour to take the baton as we look to build on the great work achieved by Eric Coleborn [director and outgoing chair], Jay and his players, and the broader team over the past few years," she said.

"Michael and I, and our entire family, are thrilled to be involved with Pompey women.

"We look forward to both encouraging and participating in the growth of girls' and women's football.

"I'm sure the Pompey team will be backed by plenty of passionate fans throughout the 2023-24 season and beyond."