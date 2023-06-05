Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Spike Brits has not played a first-team game for AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon have sold goalkeeper Spike Brits to Premier League champions Manchester City for a club-record fee for an academy player.

The 16-year-old England youth international has been with the Dons since joining as an under-nines player.

Wimbledon have not disclosed the fee Manchester City have paid for Brits.

He is the third England youth player to leave the club in the past year after Archie Stevens joined Rangers and Leon Chiwome moved to Wolves.

"This is a bittersweet moment for us as an academy because Spike is someone who we've seen develop from being a young boy to a young man and that story would have had a beautiful ending if he had progressed and played for the first team," Dons academy manager Michael Hamilton told the club website. external-link

"This opportunity affords him the chance to take his potential into an elite environment, it's an opportunity of a lifetime."