Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon lifts the 2021 Scottish Cup

David Wotherspoon concedes he is "gutted" to be leaving St Johnstone after 10 years but has vowed "I am not finished yet".

The midfielder, 33, departs as Saints' most decorated player, having won two Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The Perth native is also the only St Johnstone player to feature at a World Cup, managing 19 minutes for Canada in Qatar last year.

"Obviously, I'm gutted that it has come to an end," said Wotherspoon.

"I would have wanted it to continue on but these things happen and you have to look on the positives.

"I was settled at St Johnstone and stuck in my ways maybe, but I feel like a bit of vulnerability going to a new club might be a kick that I need to push on for the next phase in my life.

"I have a few options but I want to just consider everything that is open to me, to progress my career because I know I am not finished yet."

A cruciate ligament injury in November 2021 meant missing significant chunks of the past two seasons, with just seven league starts in his last campaign at McDiarmid Park.

Wotherspoon may be moving on but the emotional attachment to the club he supported as a boy will always remain.

Having joined from Hibernian in 2013, he describes his career in blue as "beyond my wildest dreams".

The 2014 Scottish Cup triumph in his debut season in Perth - the club's first major trophy - is his best memory.

However, he admits he is still grappling with the magnitude of the remarkable League Cup and Scottish Cup double that came seven years later.

"To win one trophy in the first year was just crazy," he said. "To think we would be able to do that and then to go on to achieve the success we did and then to achieve what was unthinkable, the cup double.

"I watched an interview back just recently with me talking about the lead up to the second final. We had already won a cup but we were looking at winning another one in the same season; just mad, and it still hasn't sunk in."