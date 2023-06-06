Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack Butland was in Manchester United's squad for Saturday's FA Cup final loss to Manchester City

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Rangers on a four-year contract after the 30-year-old's release by Crystal Palace.

Butland, who has nine England caps, is the third new signing for next season announced by the Ibrox club.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor was one of five players recently released by the club.

Butland spent last season on loan at Manchester United from Palace but made no appearances.

He has been with eight English clubs and his longest spell was with Stoke City from 2013 to 2021, during which time he made 169 Potters appearances and won most of his England caps.

His most recent senior appearance was in Palace's 3-2 defeat by Everton in May 2022.

The 41-year-old McGregor, Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin all featured in goal for Rangers last season, with McGregor playing most and McCrory playing most of the club's post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures.

McCrorie, McLaughlin and fellow stopper Kieran Wright are all under contract for next season.