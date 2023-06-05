Josh Sheehan made 34 appearances for Bolton Wanderers in 2022-23

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Sheehan has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Welshman joined from Newport County in the summer of 2021 and has made 54 appearances.

Earlier in 2023, Sheehan started for Bolton as they defeated Plymouth in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley.

"As soon as the club mentioned it, we got to work on agreeing a deal and getting it over the line," he said.

"I feel like I'm coming into my peak years - at a good age, experience, and the amount of games I've had. And I feel the way we play can get the best out of me and I'm hoping I show that in the next couple of years.

"Unfortunately, things didn't go our way [in the play-offs] but there is going to be fire in our bellies going into next season, making sure we're on the right end of the promotion chase."