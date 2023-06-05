Last updated on .From the section Football

Trowbridge Town play their league games at the Woodmarsh ground

Trowbridge Town need to make changes at their ground to avoid the "frustration" of missing out on promotion again, says chairman Andy Meaden.

The non-league club play in the 11th tier of English football and won the Wiltshire Senior League Premier this season.

The team was unable to move up a level after failing a ground grading review.

A series of works is planned for this summer to try to prevent a repeat of the same situation next season.

"If we can finish in the right league position next season, I'm confident we can get the ground up to spec, ready to go up the following season," Meaden told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"This club has been down for so long. We can get it right on the pitch, now we need to catch up off the pitch."

Trowbridge finished six points clear at the top of the table having won 26 of their 30 league games, but the Daykin Estates Ground at Woodmarsh where they play did not meet the criteria for the club to move to step six of the non-league structure.

Promotion would increase access to more funding, supporting the club's desire to play at a higher level.

"Going up to the next level opens up a world of football foundation grants, FA [Football Association] grants and we can tap into that," Meaden said.

He compared the club to other successful non-league football clubs in Wiltshire, such as Melksham Town and Westbury United, who both play three leagues above.

"We don't want a Premier League ground, we want to get it up to a standard where we can emulate what they're doing," Meaden added.

"We want to try to catch them up in time, but at the moment we need to get to the next level and that's what's so frustrating."

Planned work on the ground over the close season includes improvements to the dressing rooms, car parking and dugouts.

An application for floodlights to be installed at the ground has also been submitted to the town council.