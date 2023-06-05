Carl Piergianni: Stevenage captain signs 'improved' contract with promoted club
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni has agreed a "new and improved" deal with the newly promoted League One club.
The 31-year-old made 55 appearances, scoring eight goals, as Steve Evans' side won automatic promotion.
Piergianni, who arrived from Oldham following the 2021-22 season, was named in the League Two team of the season.
The length of his new contract has not been disclosed by Boro, who have signed midfielders Nick Freeman and Alex MacDonald ahead of next season.