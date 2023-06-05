Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Carl Piergianni skippered Stevenage to second place in the League Two table

Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni has agreed a "new and improved" deal with the newly promoted League One club.

The 31-year-old made 55 appearances, scoring eight goals, as Steve Evans' side won automatic promotion.

Piergianni, who arrived from Oldham following the 2021-22 season, was named in the League Two team of the season.

The length of his new contract has not been disclosed by Boro, who have signed midfielders Nick Freeman and Alex MacDonald ahead of next season.