Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Former Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has agreed a takeover of League One side Charlton Athletic.

His firm SE7 Partners has agreed a deal with current owner Thomas Sandgaard which is subject to English Football League approval.

Methven, who left left his role as a director at Sunderland in December 2019, and Edward Warrick are the two directors of SE7 Partners.

Sandgaard took over at Charlton in September 2020.

"We'll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time," Charlton chief executive Peter Storrie told the club website. external-link

"In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted.

"Our preparation and recruitment for the 2023-24 season is well under way. We have our targets for our men's team and our women's team.

"Led by Dean Holden and Karen Hills, those plans continue to progress and will not be halted while we await the approval.

"The aim is to put the club in the best position to achieve our targets for next season - a top-six finish for the men's team and further progression for the women's team."

More to follow.