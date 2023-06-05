Abergavenny finished bottom of the Adran Premier in 2022-23 having won two of their 20 fixtures

Abergavenny Women FC have said "they have made the heartbreaking decision to bring the club to an end".

The Adran Premier club said in a statement it has "become clear that it is an impossible task to continue...the cards are stacked against us".

In February they were deducted six points for failing to fulfil two fixtures in the previous month.

The club say they have also been fined over £2,000 by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Captain Katie Williams, who rejoined the club at the start of last season, described the decision as "bittersweet".

"We're all sad that we have to go our separate ways, but I think it was the best decision for us to do, because there was no progression from this season." said 17-year-old Williams.

"Even though we've had a tough year and it's not been a good year for the club, it was like a family. We're all really gutted to be having to leave and go our separate ways.

"It's really upsetting. Some of the girls have been there over ten years and some of the staff have been there for years, so for it to end how it did is really gutting."

Abergavenny had spent nine years in the top flight prior to 2021 when they were placed in the second tier after the restructuring of the women's game in Wales - a decision they claimed was "unjust and wrong".

They were granted a tier one licence for 2022-23 and promoted to the Adran Premier as Adran South champions.

However, the Monmouthshire club were unable to field a side for games against The New Saints in January in a season in which they lost 16 of their 20 fixtures and were fined for a number of other issues.

In their statement they claimed, "...we are not all playing under the same rules."

The FAW has been contacted for a response.

While Williams accepts that "everyone has a different view" she did feel the club deserved more support.

"You could say that there were some decisions that went against us and from our point of view, we maybe thought that we were hard done by," she said.

"We were the smallest club in the league regarding money and and how big we were as a club, so I think the league maybe could have helped us a bit more and given us more support.

"That definitely could have helped this year."

Abergavenny say they will be working with their playing staff and coaches to support them in finding other clubs.

"I think a lot of players have been left in a position where they don't know what to do now," said defender Williams.

"The club staff are supporting us in what we want to do next, but there's still that level of uncertainty.

"I felt so welcome and the girls were all amazing. Seeing the work behind the scenes at even such a little club was really good. I'm sad to be going."