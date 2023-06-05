Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was given an emotional farewell by AC Milan fans on Sunday night

It's officially all over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

After almost 1000 games for club and country, the Sweden striker has announced his retirement from football.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most well-known figures within the game, but how much do you know about the 41-year-old? Test your knowledge in our quiz.