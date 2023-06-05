Close menu

Harry Kane: Real Madrid want Tottenham striker to replace Karim Benzema

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments20

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs

Harry Kane tops Real Madrid's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.

Benzema's departure after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.

Roma's Victor Osimhen, Inter's Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.

But 14-time European champions Real are huge admirers of England's record goalscorer Kane and are hopeful the exit of several of their high earners this summer can help their bid.

Along with the departure of Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are also leaving Madrid this summer, boosting their transfer and wage budget by 77m euros (£66m).

Real remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the former Birmingham City player keen to sign.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane at his boyhood club, though, and is understood to be wanting in excess of £100m, a price tag Real would be reluctant to pay.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

They have kept hold of him before, two summers ago when he tried to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But with Spurs unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, the forward's future in north London remains unclear and Real will hope a desire for major trophies will attract him to a move to Spain.

Tottenham are still without a manager as well, after a disappointing campaign ended with Ryan Mason as interim boss, but will open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the next few days.

The Ballon d'Or-winning Benzema, 35, who joined the Spanish giants from Lyon in 2009, departs Real on a free transfer, having won five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles with Madrid.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by jukesde, today at 11:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 11:00

    As a Spurs fan we can’t afford to lose Kane to anyone, home or abroad this summer. Any new manager will have a big job on his hands to turn us around with Kane let alone without him. I’d rather he leave for nothing next summer than lose him for 80-100m this summer when we can’t attract a player even close to the same level with where we are at.

  • Comment posted by tatlock, today at 11:00

    I just don’t see it. Kane will want United.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:00

    £100m for a player with one year left on his contract? What planet does Levy live on?

    If Real offer £40m Levy should be snapping their hand off.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 10:59

    Take away Kane's goals add the lack of Spurs planning then a bottom half prem finish it is. If you're lucky!

  • Comment posted by 2aez3kce, today at 10:59

    If true, go Kane go, Real Madrid win things, Tottenham not so much

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 10:59

    That would be a great move for Harry and a chance to win trophies as sadly he won't win anything at Spurs in the next few seasons and he has been loyal and committed since he joined the club.

  • Comment posted by Vilyem Hize, today at 10:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:58

    They should sign ex-Sutton goalie Wayne Shaw! Thumbs up = agreed Thumbs down = super agreed!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:57

    Ange Postecoglou looks like Rocco from Neighbours. Thoughts?

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 10:57

    Scoring 30 goals in the Premier League this season for that Spurs side was one hell of an achievement.

    He is a phenomenal player.

    Will he join Madrid or Man United?

  • Comment posted by Rob Stilo, today at 10:57

    Victor Osimhen plays for Napoli, not Roma. Pretty poor error that needs correcting please BBC!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:57

    He should go - if I see him in a Spurs shirt again next season scoring goals like Sisyphus pushing a rock up a hill only for it to roll down again I think I'll die of sadness for the situation.

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 10:56

    Real Madrid has bought many Tottenham players in the past. This is likely to happen unless Kane refuses and waits till next season to go on a free

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 10:56

    Kane is so over rated, however I'm sure he would score a hatful for RM

    • Reply posted by Northern Andy in the South, today at 11:00

      Northern Andy in the South replied:
      yeah....30 premier league goals in a season for a team that finished outside of the European places and only 6 shy of the media darling that is Haaland is crap isn't it......

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 10:56

    I'm sure Alan Shearer is behind these stories...

  • Comment posted by Kenny Liverpool 8, today at 10:56

    If he doesn't go; he's a fool.

  • Comment posted by MAW, today at 10:56

    A player like Kane deserves the chance to play for a big team and at the very least, in the Champions League. Levy should take the fee and run, because keeping Kane until the end of his contract won't of benefit to anyone

  • Comment posted by Red Ollie, today at 10:55

    Will be a tricky decision for Kane. Makes sense on paper but it means he probably misses out on the chance to surpass Shearer’s PL goal scoring record which you’ve got to think is a big motivation for him.

  • Comment posted by Fee Fee, today at 10:54

    If Real do want Kane, and Kane wants trophies, this must be a shoo-in, surely..?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport