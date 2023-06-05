Close menu

Harry Kane: Real Madrid want Tottenham striker to replace Karim Benzema

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments35

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs

Harry Kane tops Real Madrid's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.

Benzema's departure after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.

Roma's Victor Osimhen, Inter's Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.

But 14-time European champions Real are huge admirers of England's record goalscorer Kane and are hopeful the exit of several of their high earners this summer can help their bid.

Along with the departure of Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are also leaving Madrid this summer, boosting their transfer and wage budget by 77m euros (£66m).

Real remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the former Birmingham City player keen to sign.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane at his boyhood club, though, and is understood to be wanting in excess of £100m, a price tag Real would be reluctant to pay.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

They have kept hold of him before, two summers ago when he tried to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But with Spurs unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, the forward's future in north London remains unclear and Real will hope a desire for major trophies will attract him to a move to Spain.

Tottenham are still without a manager as well, after a disappointing campaign ended with Ryan Mason as interim boss, but will open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the next few days.

The Ballon d'Or-winning Benzema, 35, who joined the Spanish giants from Lyon in 2009, departs Real on a free transfer, having won five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles with Madrid.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 11:03

    He should leave whilst his form is good. One bad season or injury and his value and marketability will plummet.

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 11:02

    He'd be good signing for Real Madrid or any team. Hopefully spurs can get around the £100 million mark to help the rebuild there squad.

  • Comment posted by rumblef, today at 11:02

    Are they going to expect Harry Kane to learn Spanish? He can barely speak English.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 11:01

    Should go if he is driven to win silverware in his career. If he doesn't go then that's not a driving factor. Levy shouldn't sta d in his way and shid shake his hand for all he has done for Levy because without him he would have dies along time ago

  • Comment posted by Haz, today at 11:01

    Not a Spurs fan, but this would be the perfect move for Harry.

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 11:01

    Kane wont go. Like 99 % of "top" English players they lack the ambition of testing themselves abroad.

    His blotted EPL wage packet will keep him in the Prem even if it isn't Spurs

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 11:01

    But has the Bernabeu got beer glasses that fill from the base up? I think not.

  • Comment posted by roforofoSpurs, today at 11:00

    They'll be wasting their time; he wants Shearer's record.

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 11:00

    Go Harry. You'll regret it if you don't. There's nothing to lose. Trophies, a new life experience and new fans await.

  • Comment posted by Gilesyh, today at 11:00

    Wait ‘til he misses a sitter, and those Madrid fans will turn on him faster than a housefly. He’s used to being loved

  • Comment posted by jukesde, today at 11:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 11:00

    As a Spurs fan we can’t afford to lose Kane to anyone, home or abroad this summer. Any new manager will have a big job on his hands to turn us around with Kane let alone without him. I’d rather he leave for nothing next summer than lose him for 80-100m this summer when we can’t attract a player even close to the same level with where we are at.

  • Comment posted by tatlock, today at 11:00

    I just don’t see it. Kane will want United.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:00

    £100m for a player with one year left on his contract? What planet does Levy live on?

    If Real offer £40m Levy should be snapping their hand off.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 10:59

    Take away Kane's goals add the lack of Spurs planning then a bottom half prem finish it is. If you're lucky!

  • Comment posted by 2aez3kce, today at 10:59

    If true, go Kane go, Real Madrid win things, Tottenham not so much

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 10:59

    That would be a great move for Harry and a chance to win trophies as sadly he won't win anything at Spurs in the next few seasons and he has been loyal and committed since he joined the club.

  • Comment posted by Vilyem Hize, today at 10:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:58

    They should sign ex-Sutton goalie Wayne Shaw! Thumbs up = agreed Thumbs down = super agreed!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:57

    Ange Postecoglou looks like Rocco from Neighbours. Thoughts?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport