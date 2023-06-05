Last updated on .From the section Serie A

Roma striker Tammy Abraham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his side's final game of the season.

The 25-year-old left the field in a buggy after jostling with former Chelsea team-mate Ethan Ampadu in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico.

The club said Abraham will be sidelined "for an indefinite period".

Abraham scored eight goals in 38 Serie A appearances during the 2022-23 season.

Reports had suggested that Abraham's time in Rome could be coming to an end this summer with several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Aston Villa and Chelsea all said to be interested in his services.

However, plans of a potential return to England may now have to be shelved with recovery and rehabilitation now his primary focus.

Abraham, who joined Roma from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for 40m euro (£34m), took to Instagram to say: "Thank you all for your messages. I'll be back soon, stronger than ever!"

I Giallorossi's win sealed sixth place and a spot in next season's Europa League for manager Jose Mourinho and his team, who were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final last week.