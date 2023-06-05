Ange Postecoglou won a domestic treble in his second season in charge of Celtic

Will Ange stay? Is Brendan coming back? What about Steve Clarke?

We asked for your views on where Celtic should go next with manager Ange Postecoglou expected to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are some of your responses.

Don: Why can't we get our managers to stay? It's more ambitious to progress Celtic in Europe than get a top four in English Premier League. Where's Rodgers? Where's Gerrard? Nowhere. Why can't we secure at least a five-year deal?

Mark: You can't compete with the stilted riches of the Premier League, Celtic are the biggest fish in a tiny pool, Scotland's best can't compete financially, even with mediocre top 10 teams in that league, its down to cash yet again.

John: Is "we never stop" a one trick pony? Sometimes in Europe you need to be able to park the bus and grind out a result, or have a plan B with three at the back. We don't have that flexibility. Time for Graham Potter? Or maybe Stevie Clarke? And definitely time for a decent defence.

Jimmy: Continuity is key. Don't want to go from Ange-ball to old-fashioned fear-based football. Might be time to give Kennedy the reins, maybe with an older head as mentor. Kewell must stay too, but Ange would want him at Spurs, I'd think.

Mills: Tough to take. Rumours floating about for the last fortnight have dampened a special treble. Wish Ange all the best of course. Top man who gave us some belief. Certain he'll miss what he had with our support. Replacement needed rapid. It's an attractive vacancy - guaranteed UCL, cash in the bank, class team. For continuity, Kjetil Knutsen please.

Bring back Brendan?

Tom: We will need a big character with a strong personality. Steve Clark is a possibility, dour, gruff, one might say old school but knows the job and trained under the best. Or Brendan for round 2? Will be a bitter pill for some but he is a helluva a coach, but then again if he doesn't get his way he loses interest and the dressing room.

Richard: Hope Ange stays, but if not I'd want Brendan back.

Dylan: Although I hate to say it, it is certain that Ange Postecoglou will leave Celtic for the Premier League. It is disappointing, but he can leave as a legend, having won the treble and recruited excellent players. It would be great to have Scott Brown return as manager, but I know that he is still new to management. Definitely not Brendan Rodgers!

Kevin: Ange will leave - they all do! Replacement - Brendan Rodgers or Martin O'Neill or someone with a vision to compete in Europe, not just hang their success on domestic superiority - let's be honest it's a poor league. It's hard to see how Celtic can strengthen, when they continually give their players away for non-EPL market value - Kyogo / Reo next?

Brendan Rodgers joined Celtic in 2016

Hugh: We move on, give Scott Brown the chance, he knows the club, fans would back him.

Chris: Replacement for Ange should be Brendan Rodgers or David Moyes. A third choice being Scott Brown or Paul Lambert.

Rich: Ange will go and with our thanks due to the mess Lennon left us in. I would bring in Rodgers. Yes he left but in a good position. Give him a long-term contract to guarantee us value. He is suited most to current team. A Moyes or Clarke would need to start again.

A quick call needed?

Joshua: Would love Ange to stay and think it's a very difficult decision for him and he is probably non-committal as he is genuinely unsure of what he will do. If we lose him I think Potter would be a very strong option as our next manager and if Ange leaves one benefit might be that he has left such a strong infrastructure in place. Need decisions quickly.

Former Celtic players David Moyes and Scott Brown are being linked with Celtic

Matthew: I think if Ange goes to Spurs I think we would need someone like him that can play attacking football.

Hakki: I think Ange will leave Celtic. He has done so much for the club in such a short space of time. He rebuilt Celtic into a powerhouse and I think he would do the exact same at Tottenham. If Ange leaves I have seen so many people saying that they wouldn't want Brendan Rodgers back. That is rubbish. He is a top class manager and I would have him back.

Bill: I think Ange Postecoglou would be making a mistake to go to Spurs. He would need two or three years to clean out the mess that Levy has created over the last 5 years and given that Levy is still there sounds like a poison chalice. Let Brendan have a go, I think he might be able to do it. If Ange wants to try, bring Brendan back for the 9th treble!

Brian: If Postecoglou & Kyogo leave for Spurs as rumoured, John Kennedy should be given a chance as manager, he's been number two to a lot of different experienced managers so he's bound to have learned a great deal, if not him Frank Lampard is free.

Craig: Ange leaves and takes Kyogo with him. Deadwood survives for another season due to change of manager. Hopefully we get a tactically aware manager in as his replacement. Keep Neil Lennon as far away from the dugout as possible this time. Wouldn't mind Potter or Knutsen to take over but can see it likely being Maresca due to the city connection.