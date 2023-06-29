Close menu

Mason Mount: Manchester United agree deal to sign England midfielder from Chelsea

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Mason Mount celebrates scoring against Aston Villa in October.
Mount had been with Chelsea since the age of six

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract for £55m, plus £5m in add-ons.

Mount, 24, will be Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer as he looks to strengthen his side following United's qualification for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea spent £600m last season and needed to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

Mount joined Chelsea aged six.

Chelsea had rejected United's first three bids but talks between the two clubs resumed this week to resolve the impasse.

It is understood Chelsea preferred not to lose Mount but were unable to successfully negotiate a new contract with his deal set to expire next year.

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as the Blues came 12th - their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

United finished third in the Premier League and while Ten Hag has prioritised a new striker this summer, Mount's ability to operate in advanced positions is understood to have made him an attractive option for the club.

Mount won the Champions League in 2021 with Chelsea and started during the side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

He also won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup with the Blues.

He has been capped 36 times by England, scoring five goals, and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mount came through Chelsea's academy before joining Vitesse on loan for the 2017-18 season, scoring nine goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances.

The following campaign he was loaned to Derby County, scoring eight goals 35 Championship games under manager Frank Lampard as the Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Upon his return to Chelsea in 2019, Mount made his breakthrough under the newly-appointed Lampard and became a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Last month Chelsea appointed former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, replacing interim boss Lampard who had taken over following the sacking of Graham Potter.

The Blues are seeking to reduce their squad size and have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City this week, while fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, and N'Golo Kante has agreed a deal with fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also left the club as a free agent after spending last season on loan at AC Milan.

  • Comment posted by Lyd, today at 17:10

    Jesus... £60 million for a player whose done nothing for 2 years.
    £65 million for havertz coming off a mediocre season.
    £105 million for Rice. Who is a decent player. But at that price..
    If I'm paying those prices I want a top player. None of them fit that label.

    All gone mad

    • Reply posted by mark_x, today at 17:15

      mark_x replied:
      Once City paid 100 million for Grealish, what do you expect.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:10

    No way he is worth £60m, then again Rice for £100m is equally stupid

    • Reply posted by Eddie K, today at 17:16

      Eddie K replied:
      Arsenal would be stupid NOT to pay £100m.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 17:15

    Makes the Mac Allister deal look ever more good 😄

    • Reply posted by RoyKent, today at 17:20

      RoyKent replied:
      No kidding and esp given that his countryman Enzo went for 100m. And now all these recent ridiculous deals, 100m for Rice and so on and so forth. The transfer market has gone mad.

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 17:08

    Chelski should hang their heads in shame, of all the rubbish players they have signed recently to let Mount leave is disgraceful

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 17:09

      Fruity replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:07

    West ham would have sold him for £155m.

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 17:09

      Fruity replied:
      £155 - he’s not very good

  • Comment posted by Southernman, today at 17:17

    So Chelsea think the road to success is to unload its homegrown young talent and replace it with what? Its a sad day for the youth groups training at Chelsea. Plus selling proven players to competitors makes Chelsea the next Southampton, and look where they are now.

    • Reply posted by rebecca, today at 17:32

      rebecca replied:
      If the guy wants to go then he'll go. Doesn't matter what Chelsea want.

  • Comment posted by Grouty, today at 17:16

    Potch doin the big clearout is best thing for the Blues.....had to be done.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:30

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Agreed. Overpaid and underperforming that that's the Execs as well as the squad.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:15

    Chelsea fans don’t like that he’s moved to the best supported club in London.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 17:30

      Rob replied:
      I admire Arsenal fans. Support for a club that wins so little is to be admired

  • Comment posted by mark bonam, today at 17:14

    Makes the Maddison deal look a bargain

    • Reply posted by Cook_Pass_Babtridge, today at 17:20

      Cook_Pass_Babtridge replied:
      Yeah 40mill for a constantly injured player. Bargain (bucket) signing

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 17:12

    I think the whole football world is laughing at this transfer. Not only is he bang average but they've massively over paid. But that's the United way when it comes to English players just look at Maguire and Sancho. £152m combined for those two flops 🤭

    • Reply posted by gary 07, today at 17:19

      gary 07 replied:
      And Arsenal have not overpaid? All guilty has charged

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:11

    You know what fair play to United. Actually showed some balls finally and walked away and Chelsea have paid what they were prepared to. After years of incompetence in the transfer market they might finally be getting a clue. I'll not hold my breath just yet though.....

    • Reply posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 17:15

      Hyde Road Hotel replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by icelticghost, today at 17:19

    Yet another english player with a massive fee. The english international team must be the most expensive in world football and its still crap and wins nothing😠 .

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 17:36

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      55 million for an English player, who is only what, 25? And being bought by a rival club.. I highly doubt that's a massive fee considering what Chelsea have spent on players recently.. if you want to look at massive fees than I'd look towards arsenal and look at the huge amounts of money being spent on 2 well below average players

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 17:06

    Welcome to the graveyard of dreams

    • Reply posted by Wideye, today at 17:18

      Wideye replied:
      In the leaking roof, no wi-fi Theatre Of Laughs. But the pies are OK.

  • Comment posted by palmer, today at 17:07

    You know I think a good signing.

    He has the clear ability and used by a good manager could achieve great things. We also need depth in the team for any title challenge (though I think that’s 2 years off.)

    From an England perspective we should all hope he cracks on and does well. Always support the English players whoever they play for.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 17:08

    Expensive

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:23

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      A good squad player, but not a signing that will significantly improve Utd or increases their chances of mounting a challenge next season.
      Overpaid as they usually do.

  • Comment posted by No glory hunters, today at 17:29

    I hope the Chelsea owners realise this will not go down well with the clubs fans. These new owners are dismantling the club from top to bottom. Now they are selling off the best young players that have come through the youth system, all to pay for the £600million fiasco they embarked on. Disgraceful!!

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 17:31

      GorbleGorble replied:
      Actually most Chelsea fans are happy to get that kind of money for a player who is made of glass.

  • Comment posted by COMMONSENSE, today at 17:18

    Mount would make a fine Rugby Player-30 Yards over the bar every time he shoots:-) Glad to get rid TBH.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 17:26

      Youwhat replied:
      Have a word with yourself

  • Comment posted by 987654321, today at 17:08

    Has Roy Keane slagged him off yet ?

    • Reply posted by vlc2709, today at 17:15

      vlc2709 replied:
      Keane likes Mount. Just said he’s had a poor season. Hardly a surprise given what’s gone on at Chelsea recently. United is the right place for Mason. Looking forward to watching him progress

  • Comment posted by stoke69, today at 17:13

    Chelsea must be laughing their heads off. Why do united get ripped off everytime?

    • Reply posted by RoyKent, today at 17:16

      RoyKent replied:
      Chelsea and West Ham are laughing together all the way to the bank. 100m for Rice, 65m for Havertz, 55m for Mount……. More stupidity to come.

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 17:28

    United need a striker desperately

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 17:59

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Why do United need to 'strike her' desperately? Who is her btw?

