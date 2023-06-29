Close menu

Mason Mount: Manchester United agree deal to sign England midfielder from Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea worth £55m, plus £5m in add-ons.

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 17:08

    Chelski should hang their heads in shame, of all the rubbish players they have signed recently to let Mount leave is disgraceful

  • Comment posted by BazBall, today at 17:08

    Well that came out of left field

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:08

    Biggest waste of money ever. Isn't worth 55p. Was absolute rubbish at the World Cup. Though of course that could be Southgate making him look rubbish.

  • Comment posted by 987654321, today at 17:08

    Has Roy Keane slagged him off yet ?

  • Comment posted by palmer, today at 17:07

    You know I think a good signing.

    He has the clear ability and used by a good manager could achieve great things. We also need depth in the team for any title challenge (though I think that’s 2 years off.)

    From an England perspective we should all hope he cracks on and does well. Always support the English players whoever they play for.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:07

    West ham would have sold him for £155m.

  • Comment posted by Stan Bowels, today at 17:07

    So not sure about him. Work rate leaves a lot to be desired

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:07

    Good deal for all parties..
    Cue the downvotes

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 17:07

    Why ??

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 17:07

    120 million for two players that haven't kicked a ball for two seasons is a superb piece of business.

  • Comment posted by Sweevo82, today at 17:07

    Martin Brundle broke this news on his Spanish GP grid walk.

  • Comment posted by Shield, today at 17:07

    Finally a signing

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 17:06

    Welcome to the graveyard of dreams

