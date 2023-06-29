Mason Mount: Manchester United agree deal to sign England midfielder from Chelsea
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea worth £55m, plus £5m in add-ons.
More to follow.
He has the clear ability and used by a good manager could achieve great things. We also need depth in the team for any title challenge (though I think that’s 2 years off.)
From an England perspective we should all hope he cracks on and does well. Always support the English players whoever they play for.
Cue the downvotes