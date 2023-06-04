Close menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41

Ibrahimovic and many of his team-mates and the crowd were in tears as he announced his retirement on the pitch

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you," the Swede told AC Milan's fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday's final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

He scored 511 career goals and won league titles in four countries.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

But he played only four times and started one match for the Serie A side this term - and scored one goal - following a series of injuries.

The striker also retires as Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.

He quit the national side after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ibrahimovic started his professional career with hometown side Malmo FF in 1999 before moving to Ajax in 2001 for a three-year spell in which he won three league titles.

A move to Italy followed in 2004 with Juventus, where he won two league titles, both of which were later stripped from the club as a result of the Calciopoli scandal.

However, the Swede won three more Serie A titles with his next club, Inter Milan, before a move to Barcelona in 2009.

Ibrahimovic spent only one season at the Catalan club, winning a La Liga title, before being loaned to AC Milan, a move which was made permanent in 2011.

A year later, however, and Ibrahimovic was on the move again, signing for Paris St-Germain, where he scored 113 goals in 122 league appearances and won four Ligue 1 trophies.

In July 2016, he signed for Manchester United for a two-year spell with the Premier League club that saw him win the League Cup and his first European title - the 2016/2017 Europa League.

Ibrahimovic signed for MLS side LA Galaxy in 2018, spending two seasons there before making his return to AC Milan.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by NS, today at 23:26

    him and jaoquin retiring in the same season, probably the last two legends from champ manager to hang up their boots.

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 23:26

    Congratulations Zlatan. One of the greatest!

  • Comment posted by 36thUlsterDiv, today at 23:25

    Ahh Ibra.
    You came back and raised the Rossoneri from the ashes alongside Paolo.

    Thanks for the memories Ibracadibra, I hope you come back to the club in some capacity.. As you said, "goodbye to Serie A but not Milan".

    Arrivederci Lion.

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 23:25

    Amazing when you think larsson was by far the most talented swedish player - this muppet has made a career from an ego trip.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 23:24

    Bus pass man...

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 23:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 23:22

    Thought he retired about 5 years ago

  • Comment posted by Rightbehindthe8ball, today at 23:21

    I can’t help but laugh at how perfect I am.” Probably the pick of his quotes?
    Anyone who posts on this thread that Zlatan wasn't good is deluded...

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 23:20

    Loved his intolerance of idiots. Backed his arrogance with pure confidence. He owned football players, not their shirts. One of the best sense's of humour ever to grace the field and deliver the best post match interviews. What a player.

  • Comment posted by Sharmoan, today at 23:20

    What a player.. confidence and class. Brought an aura to a team

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 23:18

    Why retire? He should tell his agent to help him get a club in Saudi Arabia

  • Comment posted by FortressLamex91, today at 23:17

    Zlatan didn't retire, football did.

    Can't imagine the beautiful game without him but I really hope he goes into punditry or coaching.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 23:17

    Zlatan doesn’t “retire from football”, football simply can’t handle any more Zlatan

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 23:14

    He’s actually underrated somewhat, definitely a better player over his career than Benzema. Came to Utd at 35 and was our top scorer. Enjoy retirement

  • Comment posted by yjopgemm, today at 23:14

    A real gift to have had him at Utd.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 23:14

    Could easily continue, makes the game look easy.

  • Comment posted by castellan, today at 23:13

    About time. I hope his mouth retires too.

  • Comment posted by Matter, today at 23:11

    What a quitter. Does Zlatan know?

  • Comment posted by BerrickLodge, today at 23:09

    That bicycle kick…

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 23:08

    What an ego, what a performer.

    Some unforgettable goals that come to mind:
    1) Bicycle kick against England (one of the greatest international goals of all time).
    2) His absolute rocket for PSG against Anderlecht.
    3) His debut goal for LA Galaxy against LAFC.

