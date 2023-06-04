Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan's Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you," he told AC Milan's fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday's final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

