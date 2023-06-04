Close menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41

AC Milan's Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you," he told AC Milan's fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday's final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:46

    False headline, football has retired from Ibrahimovic!!!

  • Comment posted by NL, today at 22:44

    Football is going to be a quieter, duller place without him.

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 22:43

    Great player on his day , ego and arrogance may have cost him a few fans over the years but surely can’t be denied he was a great striker of his era.

  • Comment posted by Inventing Johnson Klute, today at 22:43

    Zlatan has not retired from Football, Football has been retired from Zlatan.

  • Comment posted by SPUD, today at 22:43

    and?????

  • Comment posted by eastfife1984, today at 22:43

    You opened comments up for this?

  • Comment posted by Che1ski, today at 22:43

    Zlatan retire 😅

  • Comment posted by BluePeterFan876, today at 22:43

    Legend. Loved having him at united, hope he enjoys well earned retirement

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:47

      Justfacts replied:
      Yeah all that he won and that title challenge..... oh wait! None since Ferguson

  • Comment posted by Ewan, today at 22:42

    Unreal longevity for an unreal player.

    Benzema leaving Madrid and Zlatan retiring, all in one day. Football, eh?

