Match ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.
Gabri Veiga scored twice as Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga.
Celta went into the final day one point above the relegation zone but Veiga, 21, struck just before half-time, then fired in his 11th goal of the season.
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, pulled one back with a late header but Celta held on to secure a 13th-place finish.
Real Valladolid were relegated after a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe saw them stay in the bottom three.
They had only been promoted last season and will now return to Spain's second tier with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.
Barca's defeat means they have lost three of their four games since beating Espanyol to clinch their first league title since 2018-19.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Villar
- 3MinguezaSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
- 4Núñez
- 26Domínguez
- 17Galán Gil
- 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forCerviat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8Beltrán Peinado
- 5Rodríguez
- 7Pérez
- 22SeferovicSubstituted forIago Aspasat 78'minutes
- 23de la TorreSubstituted forTapiaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Mallo
- 9Mendes Paciência
- 10Iago Aspas
- 11Cervi
- 14Tapia
- 18Strand Larsen
- 19Swedberg
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- 29Rodriguez
- 31Carrillo Balea
- 34Sánchez Leal
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter StegenSubstituted forPeña Sotorresat 63'minutes
- 20Roberto
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forGaviat 45'minutes
- 17Alonso
- 19Kessié
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forTorreat 72'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDembéléat 63'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 11F TorresBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Ansu Fati
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 30Gavi
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 43Hernández
- 44Guiu
- 46Prim
- 47Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Juan Luis Pulido Santana
- Attendance:
- 23,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo).
Booking
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Post update
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Comments
