Karim Benzema scored his 354th Real Madrid goal in his final match for the club

Karim Benzema marked his final Real Madrid appearance with a goal as they drew their last game of the La Liga season at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The 35-year-old, second on the club's all-time record goalscoring list, slotted in from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled in the box.

Real confirmed the end of Benzema's 14-year stay at the Bernabeu on Sunday, before a reported move to Saudi Arabia.

Oihan Sancet had earlier lashed the visitors in front from close range.

More to follow.