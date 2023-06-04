Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.
Karim Benzema marked his final Real Madrid appearance with a goal as they drew their last game of the La Liga season at home to Athletic Bilbao.
The 35-year-old, second on the club's all-time record goalscoring list, slotted in from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled in the box.
Real confirmed the end of Benzema's 14-year stay at the Bernabeu on Sunday, before a reported move to Saudi Arabia.
Oihan Sancet had earlier lashed the visitors in front from close range.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 85mins
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 22Rüdiger
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forTchouaméniat 58'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 19CeballosBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAsensioat 58'minutesSubstituted forVázquezat 90+2'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forModricat 74'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De Marcos
- 3Vivian
- 31Paredes
- 17BerchicheBooked at 71mins
- 23HerreraSubstituted forZarragaat 64'minutes
- 6VesgaSubstituted forVencedorat 67'minutes
- 9Williams
- 8SancetBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMuniainat 77'minutes
- 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 64'minutes
- 12GuruzetaSubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 10Muniain
- 13Agirrezabala
- 15Lekue
- 16Vencedor
- 19Zarraga
- 21Capa
- 22García
- 24Balenziaga
- 29Ares Djaló
- 30Gómez
- 33Bita
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
- Attendance:
- 60,781
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.
Post update
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dani Vivian.
Post update
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Vivian.
Post update
Hand ball by Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marco Asensio.
Post update
Offside, Athletic Club. Oier Zarraga tries a through ball, but Dani Vivian is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Post update
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Unai Vencedor following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nacho.
Booking
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Post update
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.