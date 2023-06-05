Feeney made 46 appearances for Northern Ireland

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney has been named as the new Glentoran manager.

The 42-year-old ex-Linfield boss replaces Rodney McAree, who resigned from the role on Sunday.

Feeney had been managing National League South side Welling United, having previously been in charge of Ards and OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad.

"I jumped at this offer from Glentoran," said Feeney.

"Any time I've been home over the past couple of years I've been at the Oval to watch the Glens, including the play-off last month," he told the club website.

"So I know the squad we have here and their potential for next season. I'm an East Belfast person who has a lot of Glenmen mates so I know what's expected from one of the biggest clubs on the island.

Warren Feeney celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in 2009

"The fans and board here expect to be the best and that's what I want to achieve. Europe is vital and planning for it for the next month will be our priority.

"Both from previous times managing in Europe before, and from my time in Bulgaria I feel I have a clear understanding of how we need to approach these games and what we need to do to win them."

Feeney led Pirin to promotion to the Bulgarian top flight in 2021.

McAree was appointed Dungannon Swifts manager on Monday night - he said he quit the Glens in order to help with the running of Dungannon United Youth, a role which his father Joe has had to take a step back from because he is unwell.

He had stepped up from his position as assistant boss to take over from Mick McDermott as manager at the Oval in January.

"With the suddenness and unexpected nature of Rodney McAree's resignation at the weekend, the Glentoran board immediately began looking for a suitable replacement to manage the first team," said Paul Millar, Glentoran director of football.

McAree led Glentoran to victory in last month's Europa Conference League play-off final

"It is important for the progression of the club that the key criteria are met to help take the club in an increasingly professional, full-time and successful direction. Those criteria specifically demand experience of working and managing in a genuinely full-time environment and in Europe.

"When the board considered its options and the need to act decisively ahead of pre-season and our European games in less than a month, it was agreed that Warren Feeney's ability and experience met our key criteria."

Millar revealed that the club spoke to Feeney in the past about joining the club in a Technical Director role but "due to his other work commitments the timing wasn't right".

Windsor start

Feeney's managerial career began at Glentoran's Big Two rivals Linfield, where he was appointed player-manager in April 2014.

The Blues finished second during his first full season in charge and were sitting top of the Irish Premiership when he left to become assistant manager of then League Two side Newport County.

He went on to manage County for a season after manager John Sheridan was sacked, and later had spells as Harry Kewell's assistant at Crawley Town and Notts County.

Feeney took over at Ards in February 2019 but was unable to keep them in the top flight, and made the surprise move to Bulgaria that November, spending two years in the role before being appointed at Welling.

Feeney's playing career included spells with Luton Town, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Dundee United, with the former striker winning 46 caps and scoring five goals for Northern Ireland.

His father, Warren Senior, was a key player for Glentoran during the 1970s while his son is currently playing in the Glentoran Academy.