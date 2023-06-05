Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Feeney made 46 appearances for Northern Ireland

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney has been named as the new Glentoran manager.

The 42-year-old ex-Linfield boss replaces Rodney McAree, who resigned from the role on Sunday.

Feeney has been managing National League South side Welling United, having previously been in charge of Ards and OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad.

"I jumped at this offer from Glentoran," said Feeney.

Feeney led Pirin to promotion to the Bulgarian top flight in 2021.

McAree said he was quitting the Glens in order to help with the running of Dungannon United Youth, a role which his father Joe has had to take a step back from because he is unwell.

He had stepped up from his position as assistant boss to take over from Mick McDermott as manager at the Oval in January.

Feeney's managerial career began at Glentoran's Big Two rivals Linfield, where he was appointed player-manager in April 2014.

The Blues finished second during his first full season in charge and were sitting top of the Irish Premiership when he left to become assistant manager of then League Two side Newport County.

He went on to manage County for a season after manager John Sheridan was sacked, and later had spells as Harry Kewell's assistant at Crawley Town and Notts County.

Feeney took over at Ards in February 2019 but was unable to keep them in the top flight, and made the surprise move to Bulgaria that November, spending two years in the role before being appointed at Welling.

Feeney's playing career included spells with Luton Town, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Dundee United, with the former striker winning 46 caps and scoring five goals for Northern Ireland.

His father, Warren Senior, was a key player for Glentoran during the 1970s while his son is currently playing in the Glentoran Academy.