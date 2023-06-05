Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers won seven trophies as Celtic manager

Celtic "could do a lot worse" than reappoint Brendan Rodgers if manager Ange Postecoglou leaves for Tottenham Hotspur, says Michael Stewart.

The English Premier League side are set to open talks with the Australian this week.

Rodgers delivered two trebles at Celtic before his acrimonious departure for Leicester City in February 2019.

"If he goes, it's going to be quite a daunting job for Celtic," Stewart said.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sportsound, the former Scotland midfielder added: "Dare I say it, perhaps they look to their old manager Brendan Rodgers to see if they can get him back.

"I'm not sure how that would go down but I think they could do a hell of a lot worse. Regardless of what people think and how things ended at Leicester City, that is a guy who is a top manager and he is available."

Rodgers was sacked after four years at Leicester in April, with the club floundering in the relegation places.

They have since been relegated but, during the Northern Irishman's tenure, they earned consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons and beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in 2021.

Stewart believes Rodgers possesses the skills necessary to take on the Celtic job again should 57-year-old Postecoglou leave.

"Celtic have a huge task on their hands with regards to who they're going to look towards to fill that gap, because it is a big, big gap," he added.

"It's not just the case of the manager's role that you need to fill, but the style of play that he has adopted, the way the club operates in terms of the tactics they have on the park, the players they have are suited towards that.

"They have quite a narrow scope to look towards the manager who comes in."

Neil Lennon, who succeeded Rodgers and has also won a treble for Celtic, is also available, having not had a club since departing Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

He concedes Spurs would "be hard to say no to" and understands why Postecoglou might be tempted.

"I thought maybe a week or two ago he would have stayed but there is just so much noise around it, I really don't know," Lennon added on Sportsound.

"I hope he does [stay] from a Celtic point of view, but from his own point of view, if a club the size of Tottenham come calling and the deal is right, I imagine it's hard to say no.

"He is at a certain age, he's really exploded onto the scene here in Britain and made a huge impression to the point where he is being chased by Premier League clubs and it's a short life."